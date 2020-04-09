kate-middleton-and-william,-the-first-official-video-call-event

In the time of the coronavirus, Kate Middleton and the prince William , in solitary confinement in their home in Norfolk with the little ones George , Charlotte and Louis , made their first video call Official . To contact the Casterton Primary Academy , a school in Lancashire that welcomes the children of those involved in the front line in the fight against the pandemic : doctors, nurses, social workers, but also couriers and supermarket staff. The dukes talked to the teachers and the children.

Teachers across the UK are dedicating their time to keeping schools open for the children of key workers and vulnerable children. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge called teachers and school staff at Casterton Primary Academy to thank them for their hard work and dedication. pic.twitter.com/2h9N66O4EP – Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 8, 2020

The Cambridge wanted to thank the school staff for everything he is doing during the pandemic, but also talking about the effects of the health crisis on the very young . During the video call, however, when the dukes chatted with the children, there was also room for lots of tenderness and laughter. The little ones, wearing Easter-themed bunny ears , they offered William and Kate remotely bouquets of paper flowers . And they showed him the jobs they made for Easter, including a felt collage with rainbows and hearts.

A child at one point pointed out to William that his first namesake was called “William the conqueror”. And he asked him: « How do you want to be called in a thousand years? ». The prince, laughing, admitted: “I don't think I can answer”.

READ ALSO

Prince Charles and Camilla, wedding anniversary: ​​the photo to celebrate 15 years of love (or many more?)

READ ALSO

Meghan Markle and the Hollywood project (in the footsteps of Angelina Jolie)

READ ALSO

Harry and Meghan, the name of the new Foundation (“in the worst possible moment”)