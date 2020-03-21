kate-middleton-and-william-visit-frontline-health-workers-against-coronavirus

Queen Elizabeth had said it: «At this time when we are all struggling with problems and worries I assure you that my family and I will always be close to you and do our part ». So while she, 93 years, and the eldest son Carlo, 71, I am self-quarantined – as a precaution – it's up to the youngest William to represent the crown and “do its part”. He and his wife Kate Middleton were the first royals to visit health professionals on the front lines during the Coronavirus emergency.

The two, 38 years both, have visited a call center of the London Ambulance Service , in Croydon, in south-west London. There, since the beginning of the pandemic, citizens' calls have quadrupled. During the visit, the Cambridge followed the most recent protocol: wash your hands often, keep your distance and no handshakes.

Garrett Emmerson, administrator delegate of the London Ambulance Service, he then told the Daily Mail that William suggested that in the coming months “real visits may change while the virus continues to spread ». They could get their voice through video messages or streaming links. In short, even Kate and William could “work” remotely.



READ ALSO

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip find themselves (due to coronavirus) under one roof

READ ALSO

Lady Gaga in quarantine (with her boyfriend): «Not going out is an act of kindness towards the world»

READ ALSO

Princess Anna, who doesn't even stop with Coronavirus