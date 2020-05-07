kate-middleton-as-lady-diana,-princess-of-the-“human-and-real”-people

She was the princess of the people, the most loved of the British. Lady Diana Spencer , with her sweet smile and the girlish air of the door next to it, it seemed impossible to replace. But also another woman, formerly commoner, within the British monarchy has managed to make her way into the hearts of her subjects. And, no, it's not Meghan Markle.

Kate Middleton , who appeared on Thursday morning at the This Morning show to tell of the photographic project to which she is dedicating herself in the quarantine days, was received with enthusiasm by the public at home.

« I think she is adorable and very natural: she looks so much like her mother-in-law, so real and normal” , a user wrote on Twitter, echoing the myriad of English people who wanted to praise the Duchess of Cambridge online.

Kate Middleton connected on video with the television program directed by Phillip Scofield and Holly Willoughby and it was not enough for Twitter to go haywire. “She's closer to Lady Diana than we could ever be,” a second user forced. “He is truly like Diana, adorable and human” , sentenced a third, while Prince William's wife explained how his project, called Hold Still , you aim to «paint a portrait of the nation, to capture its spirit and what everyone is going through in these lockdown weeks. The photographs reflect resilience, courage and kindness: all that citizens are experiencing “.

