kate-middleton-“beats”-queen-elizabeth.-she-is-the-most-loved-by-the-british

Kate Middleton scores another hit. And it takes a step forward in the heart of the British. Of women, in particular, who traditionally are always the most severe towards their “like”. According to a research by Perspectus Global, a company that deals with statistics and surveys and published in the newspaper Evening Standard, the Duchess of Cambridge is the coolest and most inspiring »Among the women of the moment, followed by Michelle Obama, in second place, and by the queen Elisabetta , in third position. The survey took into account the responses of two thousand women, who were asked who, in their opinion, was the female character who inspired them most. No doubt about 38 enne Kate, also thanks to the role she took on within the royal family in the lockdown weeks.

The Duchess and her husband William have always been there, including video conferences, smart working and closeness to the weakest, also involving their children, from the family video with applause to the operators of the National Health Service, to the rainbow designed by the third son Louis, up to the charity of Charlotte, who helped distribute homemade pasta to the neighbors. Kate, in short, has once again played her best cards, perfectly dropped in the role that one day will be hers , that of queen consort. Only 15, on the other hand, Meghan Markle , exited from the radars (and a little also from the hearts) since moved to Los Angeles with husband Harry and son Archie.

Who knows if the news will cheer up Kate, who is experiencing difficult moments in these days. Fault of the magazine Tatler, gossippara bible of the English aristocracy, who branded it as “enriched, priculously thin and kitsch”. Acute description of Anna Pasternak, Boris' nephew, who defines herself as a “rea-confessed elite snob”. At Cambridge, the attack, not at all hidden, did not go down at all, so much so that they took legal steps to have the article removed from the magazine's site, given that for the one published on paper, now, there is nothing to do. An unexpected fight in the press, in the wake of the Dukes of Sussex.

According to the magazine, moreover, Kate would be on a rampage with her sister-in-law, because her departure would have burdened her with greater commitments, removing her from her family and children, but a source close to Daily Mail has deflated the controversy in the bud: «Kate works hard, does more because she has been asked to do more, and that's okay. It juggles very well between real homework and three young children. And he loves his family “.

Impossible to deny it, never as in this moment the ex bourgeois has been busy, holding, in fact, alone, the reins of The Firm , especially in the most difficult days, with Prince Charles hit by Covid – 19 and the queen in total isolation together with her husband Filippo. Meanwhile, on 1 June, schools reopened, and it is not yet known whether Charlotte and George have returned to school or not. Of course, the worst is over, and Kate will soon be able to breathe a sigh of relief. Until the next tour de force. After all, the life of a future queen is not as simple as one might imagine.



