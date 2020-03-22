World

Kate Middleton child with mom Carole: the unpublished photo

nj March 22, 2020
The Duchess of Cambridge, on the day that in Great Britain symbolizes Mother's Day, also wanted to publicly remember her, sharing from the Kensington Palace account a never seen shot

It has always been a fundamental presence in the life of Kate Middleton , before and after joining the British royal family. We are talking about mom Carole Middleton. Sixty-five years old, former British Airways hostess, wife of pilot Michael, owner (millionaire) of a company that sells items for children's birthday parties.

In the life of the daughter it is a constant presence, albeit (deliberately) behind the scenes. So much to have always been considered the main architect of the royal wedding between the eldest and the Prince William.

And the 38 year old, on the day that in Great Britain symbolizes the Mother's Day, she wanted to remember it publicly, sharing from the Kensington Palace account a photo never seen before: the future newly born British queen consort, in the arms of a very young Carole . Pippa Middleton, 35, and James, 33, were not yet born.

From the wedding of 29 April 2011 forward, mom Carole has always remained – more or less – in the shadows (unlike the other royal mother-in-law, Doria Ragland, mother of Meghan Markle), but without leaving anything to chance. She immediately became an impeccable grandmother, with her grandchildren George, Charlotte and Louis, thus always winning a good part of the Christmas or Easter holidays. And the future king also loves it. « I have two adorable genres and I hope to also have a beautiful daughter-in-law, “he revealed in his first interview, released only in 2018. Before returning to the shadows.

