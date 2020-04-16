kate-middleton,-cold-relationship-with-the-“stepsisters”-eugenie-and-beatrice-of-york?

What relationship do they have Kate Middleton and the princesses of York home, Eugenie and Beatrice ? The famous Australian weekly New Idea , according to which between the future queen consort and the daughters of prince Andrew there would be discrete clutches . Or rather, taking up an old article from the Daily Mail, it is assumed that the relationship between them is « cold », anything but friendly in short.

To throw the hypothesis on the table in the 2016 was the real reporter Catherine Ostler, that in a large photo during a garden party at Buckingham Palace, noticed – clutching the field – the strange look of Beatrice , addressed right to Kate. Just a game of perspectives ? It may be, but certainly the two sisters walked in single file, stretching well apart by the Duchess of Cambridge.

The tabloid goes further and even speculates that at the basis of this relationship certainly not idyllic there are some family jealousies : “Fashion and clothes have nothing to do with it,” reports an insider. « The tensions derive from factors deeper : after the royal wedding between Kate and William , in fact, both Beatrice and Eugenie have become two supporting actors in the life of the Windsor. They came out of the spotlight “.

Under the magnifying glass therefore goes the « privileged treatment »who would receive the Duchess – nobleman by marriage – at the expense of the two girls who are instead “ blood princesses “. The only two princesses of that generation – we can add – since it is Zara Tindall , daughter of Princess Anna, who Lady Louise , eldest daughter of Prince Edward, do not have this title.

To stifle in the bud the fire of the controversy, thought about it anyway Robert Lacey , historical consultant for «The Crown» : it was he who revealed that behind the return to the scene of Eugenie and Beatrice – veterans from Epstein scandal which overwhelmed their dad – there would be Kate . Which would have suggested the two princesses as possible substitutes for the Sussex for some important roles.

In short, even if there had been bad moods , is now past water.

