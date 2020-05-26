kate-middleton-“furious”-with-meghan-markle-and-harry-(and-the-reason-is-megxit)

Sussex's exit from the royal family was not painless for Cambridge brothers-in-law. Rather. Kate Middleton , who together with the prince William tried, during the pandemic, to live up to his professional commitments, he would still be “furious” with American brothers-in-law. The reason is simple: as revealed by a friend of the Duchess to the magazine Tatler , “William and Kate would like to be present parents”, but the farewell of the prince and the former actress complicated their family life.

The source explained how the resignation of Harry and Meghan Markle forced Kate Middleton and William to take charge of an immense amount of work . «He smiles, he wears his best clothes, but he doesn't want all this. Kate is furious because of the new and greater workload “, said the insider,” He works as hard as a CEO , forced to be constantly pushed here and there. Unlike a CEO, however, he does not enjoy the benefits given by clear limits nor does he have a life full of holidays ». What Kate Middleton has is a good dose of resentment towards her sister-in-law actress, whose choice has had negative repercussions on her family.

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry submitted their resignations to the crown, Kate Middleton couldn't help but come forward. “Because he wishes to resemble the Queen,” explained a second source, for whom the first disagreements with the Sussex would arise in 2018, on their wedding day. Back then, the Cambridge would have liked the royal protocol to be observed. Bridesmaids should have worn socks. But the day was hot and Meghan Markle, on the Buckingham Palace staff, said to take back the tights and let the bridesmaids wear their bare legs. What, this, that would have annoyed Kate Middleton, faithful to the rules of the crown. Only the first of many contrasts, when it seems not yet all buried.

