kate-middleton,-garden-version-for-sick-children

When little Fraser Delf, 9, lost his fight against the disease, dying in one of the centers sponsored by East Anglia's Children's Hospices, Kate Middleton promised family to keep his memory alive. And, in the aftermath of the medical emergency that forced England to quarantine, it kept what was said.

The Duchess of Cambridge, in a flowered dress and simple ecru-colored espadrilles, went to Nook Hospital to plant a sensory garden together with the families and volunteers.

«Using the plants bought during her visit to the Fakenham Garden Center last week, the Duchess worked alongside an Each volunteer and an entire family to create a garden that can bring joy to the children and to their parents “, it was read on the official profile of Cambridge, where it was explained how Kate Middleton has been a supporter of the organization since 2012.

«The care and support you provide to children and their families in the most difficult circumstances to imagine is something extraordinary. I would also like to pay tribute to all those families out there who are caring for a child with a debilitating disease. Do an incredible job and I know how difficult it can be, especially in the present situation. My thoughts are with you, “said Prince William's wife, planting a sunflower in memory of Fraser Delf, one of the many children looked after by Each, who, in the area of ​​Cambridgeshire, Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk , cares for small patients with potentially terminal diseases.

