kate-middleton-has-a-new-ally:-sophie-of-wessex

With Queen Elizabeth in self-isolation (at least) until autumn and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry out to play , other members of the royal family were asked to step up official functions to help William and Kate Middleton during the coronavirus pandemic. And the Duchess of Cambridge her “teammate” has already found her: Sophie of Wessex , wife of Prince Edward, younger son of Elizabeth II, she whom the sovereign regards as “another daughter”.

Sophie, 55 years , former owner of a public relations agency and Edoardo, mother of two children, Lady Louise Windsor, 16 years, and of James, Viscount Severn, 12, with Kate she has always got on very well. The two immediately liked each other since 2010, the year of Kate's “almost” official entry into the Windsor. A “skin” sympathy which, as we now well know, is not not at all struck between the future queen consort and Meghan Markle.

The two have just participated in the first joint project : On the occasion of the International Nursing Day, they made contact – via video conference – with nurses from seven different Commonwealth nations – India , Australia, Malawi, Cyprus, Sierra Leone, the Bahamas and the United Kingdom – to raise awareness of their fundamental work.

And it seems that Sophie used to give Kate clothing advice. «S often two pieces of the same garment because knows that Kate will want one too» , revealed a source to the Daily Mail. This is how it works between friends.

READ ALSO

Who is Emilia Jardine-Paterson, Kate Middleton's best friend

READ ALSO

James Middleton and the surprise of his future wife Alizee Thevenet

READ ALSO

The new Prince Harry in Los Angeles: “isolated” and “disoriented”