kate-middleton-in-master-version,-george-and-charlotte-study-online

Fear is growing for coronavirus also in Great Britain and consequently the restrictive measures to try to contain the contagion . The latest provision established by the government of Boris Johnson is the closure – starting from Friday – of the schools of each order and grade . Including, therefore, the Thomas's Battersea School , the famous institute attended by the heir to the throne George and the princess Charlotte .

«The number of children and staff absent from school due to the coronavirus pandemic “, it says in a note published by the school west of London. «We therefore decided to switch to remote learning , starting from Friday 20 March ». This means – as reported Hello! – that in the coming days the children from Cambridge home will study from home, under the supervision of dad William and mom Kate .

«The program will therefore be taught through online learning platforms », the press release continues. “We asked the parents to keep their children at home and access the lessons through this system. This will ensure that children have a continuity of learning while not attending physically the institution. That will however remain open for families who cannot keep their children at home ».

This is not the case with the dukes of Cambridge who – presumably – will be at the side of their children for these “strange” days of school: George, class 2013, is in second and takes pure ballet lessons, while Charlotte, two years younger , is completing the period of « reception »which will project it during the course of studies. But first, even the United Kingdom must necessarily win its battle against the coronavirus .

«We try to provide the best solution for learning “, concludes Thomas's Battersea,” but we know that it is not a simple period . “

