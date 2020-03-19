World

Kate Middleton in master version, George and Charlotte study online

nj March 19, 2020
kate-middleton-in-master-version,-george-and-charlotte-study-online
Kate Middleton in versione maestra, George e Charlotte studiano online

Browse gallery

Due to the expansion of the coronavirus, even the school of princes has decided to close its doors: the lessons will continue from home (to the Duchess the task of keeping the concentration of sons)

Fear is growing for coronavirus also in Great Britain and consequently the restrictive measures to try to contain the contagion . The latest provision established by the government of Boris Johnson is the closure – starting from Friday – of the schools of each order and grade . Including, therefore, the Thomas's Battersea School , the famous institute attended by the heir to the throne George and the princess Charlotte .

«The number of children and staff absent from school due to the coronavirus pandemic “, it says in a note published by the school west of London. «We therefore decided to switch to remote learning , starting from Friday 20 March ». This means – as reported Hello! – that in the coming days the children from Cambridge home will study from home, under the supervision of dad William and mom Kate .

«The program will therefore be taught through online learning platforms », the press release continues. “We asked the parents to keep their children at home and access the lessons through this system. This will ensure that children have a continuity of learning while not attending physically the institution. That will however remain open for families who cannot keep their children at home ».

This is not the case with the dukes of Cambridge who – presumably – will be at the side of their children for these “strange” days of school: George, class 2013, is in second and takes pure ballet lessons, while Charlotte, two years younger , is completing the period of « reception »which will project it during the course of studies. But first, even the United Kingdom must necessarily win its battle against the coronavirus .

«We try to provide the best solution for learning “, concludes Thomas's Battersea,” but we know that it is not a simple period . “

READ ALSO

Kate, who took Harry and Meghan's farewell badly

READ ALSO

Kate Middleton and weekend shopping

nj

Related Articles

March 5, 2020
0

Specialty Enzymes Market to Talk about Historical Development and Estimated Forecast

January 31, 2020
10

Drugs Of Abuse (Doa) Testing Market 2020-2026 In Depth Business Growth Analysis || Leading Players – Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.; Sonic Healthcare; Biomérieux Sa; Danaher; Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

what-color-is-your-sexual-aura?-find-out-to-give-more-strength-to-the-understanding-under-the-sheets!
March 14, 2020
5

What color is your sexual aura? Find out to give more strength to the understanding under the sheets!

Returnable Packaging Market
January 30, 2020
10

Returnable Packaging Market Present scenario, New Developments and Future Insights | Top Players – Brambles Ltd, Schoeller Allibert, Menasha Packaging Company LLC, DS Smith,others

Close