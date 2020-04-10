kate-middleton-in-quarantine-(and-william-who-“finishes-the-chocolate-before-easter”)

The Easter Sunday is now upon us but at Anmer Hall, the country residence of the Cambridge , the chocolate could end before the holiday. Blame – so to speak – of the Prince William and his unbridled love for sweets: « He is eating it all» , revealed Kate Middleton during their first official video call with a school that welcomes the children of those who fight on the front line against pandemic.

Children of the Casterton Primary Academy, a institute in Lancashire, in fact they asked the heir to the throne and to the future queen consort what they had scheduled for Easter: «Of course we will stay at home and certainly will not miss the chocolate to eat », he replied immediately. Affirmation that has aroused the joking reaction of his wife: they will end the stocks in the famous mansion of the Norfolk ?

To date it is not known, for sure though the little George – if it does not find more chocolate – it could fall back on a binge of his favorite TV shows. “Now look a lot ” The blue planet ““, he revealed again Kate, «a series of documentaries narrated by Sir David Attenborough », one of the British pioneers of the documentaries on nature, which is notoriously one of the major passion i of the prince.

Between warm thanks and serious analysis on the effects of the coronavirus on the very young , therefore they were not lacking moments of tenderness : the pupils of the school offered – albeit virtually – bouquets of paper flowers at Cambridge. «You know that your first namesake is remembered with the name of William the conqueror “, points out a child to the prince:” You instead how would you like to be called in a thousand years? “.

«I don't think I can answer », William smiles. Perhaps, given his greedy passion , someone will have thought of Willy Wonka.

READ ALSO

William and Kate, the first official video call event

READ ALSO

Kate Middleton and that all yellow look