kate-middleton,-life-during-the-lockdown:-«courage-and-resilience»-(in-100-photos)

Looking ahead, without forgetting. Kate Middleton continues to push «Hold Still», the photographic project in collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery which asks the British people to tell their quarantine through images. «I am struck by the incredible shots that have already arrived», says the Duchess of Cambridge in a new video, «fantastic people who face the crisis “.

«And this is precisely the main objective of the project: to outline a portrait of the nation through photos that reflect resilience, courage and courtesy , especially in helping the most vulnerable people », adds Kate. «There are really sad images that tell the tragedy of the pandemic , others instead that show people who support each other . In every area of ​​the country, from north to south “.

«Families who have adapted to a new lifestyle and health workers who have fought the virus on the front line » , concludes the future queen consort. Remembering that there is time until 18 June to send the shots: «Take a few moments to c take a moment which will also tell in the future how the country joined in difficulty . I can't wait to see the 100 finalist photos “.

It is not clear whether Kate also sent her images , but certainly during the home isolation in Norfolk has taken over in his hand the camera, his great passion. And some shots also shared it on social media: above all those stand out for little Louis, with stained hands, and those for little princess Charlotte , while delivering some packages of pasta with dad William.

Who knows that in the virtual exhibition closing the project, a baby Cambridge does not appear.

