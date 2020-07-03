«kate-middleton-like-queen-elizabeth»,-self-esteem-and-love-of-nature

Kate Middleton and the Queen Elizabeth would be much more similar to each other than they seem. To set up the confrontation among the most famous women of the house Windsor is the Daily Mail , which lines up a series of analogies highlighted by two recent analyzes: “Both the Duchess and the sovereign are not extroverted characters “, says l expert at Victoria Murphy at Yahoo UK, «have characters quiet e a strong self-esteem “.

«It must be said that both love nature and life in the open air ». By the way, Kate has changed a lot since royal wedding of 2011: «Today she is definitely more relaxed and with motherhood has increased self-confidence . I believe that even more than the leadership qualities, is very good at team play », concludes Victoria. «Which is one dowry that goes perfectly with the important roles which covers and will cover “.

Above all, according to the plans, that of regina consort and alongside husband William , heir to the throne: «The children they changed their lives “, is the thought of another business expert royalty, Angela Levin . «She is very good at listening , as well as speak , and this is another element in common with the queen ». Moreover, always according to the information reported by the tabloid , it seems that the Cambridge have been to long checked.

«They have been closely monitored both by the queen Elizabeth who from Prince Philip “, said Tom Quinn speaking in a program of Channel 5 . «On the other hand in the past some young royals have made serious errors, so yours Majesty and her husband wanted to make sure that William and Kate did not risk make others ». Who knows what observing Kate the sovereign has not noticed all the elements in common .

From queen to future queen ( consort ) .

