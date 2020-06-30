kate-middleton,-meghan-markle's-“influencer”-(also-in-quarantine)

Kate Middleton is the character of the royal family more influential in terms of fashion trends. According to what reported in Daily Mail – which relies on the data provided by the e-commerce site LovetheSales.com – the clothes worn by the future queen consort during the lockdown (and immediately after) they scored a crazy surge in sales : nobody at home Windsor , in fact, manages to generate similar reactions.

Not even the clothes sported by Meghan Markle have such a quantity of requests : the Duchess of Sussex, albeit in recent months both often appeared on the front pages of newspapers, probably the decision to “abandon” with the husband Harry Great Britain and the royal family . “As a fashion influencer, Kate overtook Meghan in March,” writes the tabloid , “Then in quarantine he confirmed the trend “.

Both duchesses have stayed at home during the whole pandemic , appearing only in online video or calls on Zoom : «Yet Kate's clothes have had an almost triple growth in requests globally than those of Meghan ( the 86% against the 35% ). Gods 16 look of William's wife, ben 14 are sold out, while only one of the 6 sported by the American sister-in-law went sold out . “

«The style“ premium ”By Kate had greater success “, commented the stylist Jessie Stein . «Meghan instead preferred more home clothes , for a mood more relaxed. His leaving the environments glam , however, contributed to to lower the searches of his outfits on e-commerce sites ». The period of lockdown is closed, Kate presented herself at an institutional event with a floral dress .

Comfortable, light , long on the feet, fluttering . And, of course, already in great demand on the web.

