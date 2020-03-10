kate-middleton,-queen-at-buckingham-palace-(and-meghan-markle-is-already-a-memory)

A few hours after Commonwealth Day celebrations with the rest of the royal family, Kate Middleton has returned to being the only protagonist of the scene: at Buckingham Palace, on the occasion of the twenty-fifth anniversary of Place2Be, an organization that deals with the mental health of children, the Duchess hosted a gala dinner at attended by some of the children supported by the charity of which she is patron of 2013.

A busy day, in short, that of 9 March: leaving Westminster Abbey, Kate had just the time for a change of dress (a Jenny Packham in pendant with the purple color symbol of Place2Be, already used in 2016 in India) before his new engagement.

Unstoppable, this could be the word that represents it the most at the moment.

The rise of Kate, moreover, is clearly visible to everyone, an increasingly central role in the balance of “The Firm”, the factory, as Lady Diana called the British monarchy. One day she will be queen consort, and her strength today is above all this, granite certainty of a role that no one can take away from her. With her husband William she makes a solid team, three children, a seemingly perfect postcard family that likes and gives security in the uncertain times of Brexit and the family scandals, Andrea di York in the first place, and the still unclear position of Harry and Meghan.

That they will return to Canada is certain, just as it is certain that relations between the former «Fab Four» are not idyllic. At Westminster Abbey the Sussex greeted smiling, William replied with a cold “Hello”, Kate instead would not have opened her mouth, at least so it would seem from a video released by Daily Mail which has quickly gone around the web. However, it is not known yet what will happen starting from April 1, and during the transition year from their role as senior royals to that of less committed family members. Details that don't bother Middleton at all, at least apparently. Revolutions? Not even thinking about it. Unlike Meghan, she loved what she found by marrying a future king, or who knows, maybe she learned to love him.

