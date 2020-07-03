World

Kate Middleton reveals why George is angry at his brother Louis

nj July 3, 2020
In his first official release after the lockdown Kate Middleton visited one of the centers sponsored by East Anglia's Children's of Nook to help volunteers create a sensory garden for sick children. And while planting laurel, lavender and rosemary, the Duchess told a funny family anecdote related to gardening. Kate gave her three children, George , 6 years old, Charlotte , 5 and Louis , 2, of the sunflower seeds. “Children are having a great time growing them” , but there is a problem: the growth of the flowers has created a heated rivalry between the two boys.

« George is angry because Louis' sunflowers are taller than his », the Duchess of Cambridge revealed amused.

It is not the first time that mother Kate Middleton tells the “frustrations” of the six year old future king of England . Last May, during a rare video interview granted to the program This morning by the estate of Anmer Hall , in Norfolk, where she spent the quarantine with her three children and her husband William , had revealed that since the children, due to lockdown, had been forced to study at home, they had arisen of the frictions between the firstborn and his little sister Charlotte: « George is very angry because he wants to do Charlotte's homework. Spider-shaped sandwiches are much more fun than literature tasks , “he said laughing.

