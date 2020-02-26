kate-middleton,-the-sports-duchess

Kate Middleton doesn't stop. After the evening at the theater, the Duchess of Cambridge continues with her real commitments. At the Olympic Park's London Stadium he attended an event of SportsAid, the association of which he is a madrin who is in charge of celebrating the role of parents in the successes of young athletes. And Kate, a sportswoman since school, took to the track. He participated in a hundred meters race and tried some taekwondo moves.

As the former Australian tennis player said Rod Laver, Kate when it comes to sports is “extremely competitive” and she never lets her husband win when they play tennis together.

“I met William and Kate a few times and had a chance to chat with them a bit,” explained the champion recently referring to the meetings in the royal court of Wimbledon, “They play tennis one against the other. And William told me that he can never beat her! “.

And while Kate completed yet another royal visit of the month, in the same hours her brother-in-law Harry was again attending a “senior” royal event in Scotland. This is the last round of commitments before leaving – together with his wife Meghan – the royal family. Kate and William, however, proceed quickly along the royal road.

