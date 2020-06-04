kate-middleton,-who-felt-cheated-(for-tatler's-article)

There is no peace for the British monarchy. After the gossip related to Megxit and the Sussex war on tabloids, also the life of Kate and William suffered a sudden jolt and, unexpectedly, is preparing to follow the same dynamics of Harry and Meghan, those of the war against the press. Fault of the magazine Tatler , the most followed by the British aristocracy, enough to be considered a real “gossip bible” in the circles that matter. An article by Anna Pasternak, Boris' nephew, had defined Kate “Enriched, dangerously thin and kitsch” , pointing the finger at his family of origin, bourgeois and not noble, against his taste for furniture and pointing out the reasons for the alleged enmity with his sister-in-law Meghan.

An article that not only would have sent the royal family on a rampage, but also deeply affected Kate, who according to Daily Mail, would have remained «Wounded and upset» from certain affirmations not at all benevolent towards him, even «Shocked» , for the Sun , above all because the editor in chief of Tatler is one of his dear friend, or at least it was, until the offending piece was published.

Richard Dennen , classse 1982, he studied in St. Andrews and with Kate he followed the same history course. The two have always been very close, they lived in the same block and in 2004, during the famous pause for reflection that she and William joined before returning to be a couple, they were also on vacation together, in France. British tabloids today bring up another anecdote, dating back to 2015, when Dernan published a photo of Kate on the internet (later deleted) who was portraying her at the airport while eating a sandwich. This is the caption: «Before life became serious, we ate flour and flew in economy».



Dennen, in short, is someone who knows Middleton well and who has always been part of his «crew», that's why the Duchess is not capable of what she is, in fact, an attack. Kate felt betrayed and would never have expected it, because in the article of Tatler talks about things his closest friends would never reveal, he let the Daily Mail a source close to Kensington Palace. She, like Meghan, obviously cannot trust everyone either.

In the meantime, the magazine's reply has also arrived: “The editor-in-chief Richard Dennen supports what is reported by Pasternak and its sources” , reads in a note, but not only. «Kensington Palace knew we were working on the cover of Catherine the Greath (as the Duchess has been defined, editor's note ) and we asked them to work on it together. The fact that they deny having been made aware of it is categorically false “.

Everyone, in short, is firm in his own positions and is not willing to go back a millimeter. The Dukes of Cambridge, meanwhile, have asked for the removal of the article from the online version of the magazine, for the printed one it is too late. Certainly the story does not end here.

READ ALSO

«Enriched, dangerously thin and kitsch». That's why the cover of Tatler made “Kate Middleton” angry

READ ALSO

Kate Middleton “beats” Queen Elizabeth. She is the most loved by the British

READ ALSO

«Kate Middleton snaps her fingers and the Palace defends her»: the reaction of Meghan who has always felt isolated