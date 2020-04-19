kate-middleton,-who-“hid”-the-easter-holidays-from-george-and-charlotte

Studying, studying and still studying . The expansion of the coronavirus forced the governments of many countries to close schools, but at home Cambridge the books did not remain closed inside the backpacks. Indeed, as revealed by Kate Middleton during an interview with BBC Breakfast , children George and Charlotte have continued their education even during the Easter holidays .

«I didn't say anything to the children » , are the words of the future queen consort, “have continued to study also during the holidays“. In summary, the princes went on with the homeschooling while in the rest of the United Kingdom their peers enjoyed the two canonical weeks of holidays : «I really feel bad », adds Kate smiling , before leaving the word to her husband William .

«I admit that helping children in the school learning path is stimulating and fun “, says the Duke. Who is spending home isolation with the whole family at Anmer Hall, the country residence in the Norfolk . “Across the country people stay home to help the national health service and save lives. It is not easy, sometimes it can rise the anxiety of losing our loved ones » .

And he knows something about it , since dad Carlo tested positive at Covid – 19: «I must admit that at the beginning I was quite worried, at his age the risks are greater ». On the other hand, the situation is delicate for everyone and, according to Kate, it is correct that even the little ones understand what is going on in the world: «I think it is right to explain it with words suitable for age , without frightening them “.

In short, albeit broadly speaking, it is right that they know what a virus is . But not – for now – at what time of year the Easter holidays fall .

