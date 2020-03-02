kate-middleton,-who-loses-a-friend-at-palazzo-(due-to-divorce)

Allied to the Palace. Kate Middleton and Autumn Kelly are great friends from over ten years : the future queen consort and the current wife of Peter Phillips – only son of the princess Anna and first grandson of Queen Elizabeth – they have for a long time a strong bond , which, however, risks fraying in the coming months because of the impending divorce between right between Autumn and Peter.

Thinking already in May 2008, well before the royal wedding with William , Kate attended alone at her friend's wedding, since the heir to the throne was in Kenya for a business trip. The two, over the years, have been photographed often side by side: from complicit glances on the royal balcony during the Trooping The Color at the confidences between mothers at polo matches of husbands.

So the removal of Autumn from the royal family will not “ sadden »only the sovereign, who saw in her the perfect wife for nephew Peter. Even Kate, in fact, probably will turn up her nose as she will lose a point of reference in family: «It is not easy to find a trusted person with whom you can let off steam» , tells the Express the real reporter Angela Mollard .

«A friend with whom to deal in depth the issues and tell the problems, without being afraid that certain confidences go out to the external », he adds. “Royals have many superficial conversations every day, every time they have to think carefully about this that say”. While for Kate, with Autumn, it has always been different : «In the royal family she can happen to feel incredibly lonely “, he concludes.

«Precisely for this reason, having an ally at the court can be of fundamental importance “.

