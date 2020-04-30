kate-middleton's-healthy-diet

Kate Middleton is spending the quarantine with William and the three princes in their home in Sandringham, Norfolk. Needless to say, they have the help of a nanny, but in addition to helping George with remote school, Kate has always cooked for her family and they all eat together just like in any normal house. It is a healthy cuisine, and it is easily deduced from his perfect physical form and from that of William who once jokingly said: «It is the reason why I am so thin».

After the pregnancies, Kate came back online in a few months. He is said to have followed the Dukan diet, which plans to cut carbohydrates and take only good proteins, vegetables and fats, and the advice of Louise Parker, who gets her back in shape, every time, since George's birth. The Duchess has a real passion for smoothies and drinks at least two a day, based on spirulina, kale and spinach to which she adds a diet rich in proteins.

THE TYPICAL FEED OF KATE MIDDLETON

Breakfast: Kate starts the day with one smoothie. As reported in the Daily Mail , his recipe signature is with spirulina, cabbage, matcha, spinach, romaine lettuce, coriander and blueberries .

Lunch: Kate loves salads and fruit bowl. He also tries to eat foods that are beneficial to his skin, including many watermelon salads, gazpacho, goji berries, tabbouleh and ceviche. An anonymous source revealed to the Mirror that Kate does care about line, but is also highly motivated by the fact of having a radiant complexion.

Dinner: «The evening relaxes, cooking William's favorite dinner, the roast chicken, “wrote the royal correspondent Katie Nicholl in an article published on Vanity Fair . An anonymous friend added, “This is their idea of ​​a perfect evening.” Kate also loves cooking soups and curry dishes. While during a visit to the Lavender Primary School he had taught the children how to make cheese pasta.

Snack: the healthy alternative to chocolate they are red fruits with almond milk. Kate, however, has a soft spot for Haribo sweets that, before becoming Duchess, she used to buy in the local supermarket Peaches Spar, in the town of Bucklebury, Berkshire.

Alcohol and vices: Kate doesn't drink much , but he seems to be getting a glass of Chardonnay every night. And how to blame her, she is one of us!

