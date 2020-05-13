kate-middleton's-secrets-for-hiding-lingerie

Ever since her engagement to Prince William, and even more so once she became a senior member of the English royal family, Kate Middleton it has established itself – more or less directly – as one of the most influential trend setters in the world. You want for its genuine beauty, or even for its spontaneous elegance in the ways, the certainty is that both these natural qualities have been enhanced by style choices on point , most of the time. Choices that are appreciated for the cutting of clothing, the color or even the accessories, but in which often it is the less visible details that give that plus that not noticed at first glance.

One of these concerns lingerie: have you ever wondered why in Kate Middleton's looks, even in those where the delicate transparencies on the shoulders and décolleté are the protagonists, does this never appear? Considering that every look of the duchess, as well as for every real one, is subjected to the microscope of the media , if we noticed the underwear we would have noticed it all, as happened a few months ago with the bra chosen – not really very well – by Meghan Markle for her tight-fitting turtleneck sweater. Having to follow precise protocols on what is appropriate to wear, in the royal family there is no room for missteps, and among these there is precisely lingerie in nice view.

“Underwear and bras are also considered private clothing, and for royalty it is simply not a good idea to put it on display,” said Myka Meier at The Sun . The royal style expert asked her followers on Instagram if they had ever wondered why in Kate Middleton's looks the braces of the bra never appeared, as for ordinary mortals, later revealing his tricks from which to take inspiration .

There are two main options: the first concerns the stitching of the bra inside the dress , so as to make it disappear from sight, including the unsightly braces, without renouncing the right support, while the second is the so-called shapewear, the modeling underwear, second skin effect on the body, which has been increasingly successful in recent years . In the latter case, in fact, even without suspenders, the underwear follows the shapes of the silhouette to perfection, even replicating the exact color of the skin.

In the gallery, a selection of looks worn by the Duchess of Cambridge in which the secrets for hiding lingerie were particularly useful – and very elegant.

READ ALSO

As Kate: the last 10 pieces of her wardrobe from buy with a click

READ ALSO

Kate's blue dress: the proceeds from sales will go to the fight at Covid – 19