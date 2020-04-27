kate-upton,-what-if-tomorrow-…

Kate Upton and the polar bears . A new mother – her daughter, Genevieve, was born on November 7 2018 – who cares about the future and health of the planet. Married to the baseball player Justin Verlander since 2017, has chosen Italy, and more precisely Tuscany, for his wedding.

Model since the age of 19 years, she is today PBI ambassador, Polar Bears International , the association that fights for the protection of these endangered animals. We met her in Berlin on the occasion of the premiere of the film Bare Existence , made thanks to the support of Canada Goose , the parka brand very active in its environmental commitment, with particular attention to the Arctic regions.

How did your involvement in the project come about?

«My main source of inspiration is my daughter. I wonder which world she will find herself living in when I grow up and I cannot help feeling responsible and not trying to show her that the future depends on us, that it is our duty to protect the environment in which we live. What happens at the North Pole affects the lives of all of us, even if we live in distant cities. It is important that people understand that we are struggling to save polar bears, affected by the thawing of ice caused by global warming, also because their condition is a window on what awaits us if we do not intervene. I've always been a great animal lover. As a teenager I worked on a farm, and I learned to love horses above all. Horse riding was my sport. We then founded “Wins for Warriors” with my husband, a non-profit organization that relocates the dogs that have served with the military. I think it is very important to raise my daughter in the sign of love for animals “.

From model to role model, therefore.

“I feel that anyone who is somehow famous or recognizable has the absolute duty to use their own voice to have a positive impact on public opinion. I want to try to be an example and to use my visibility to create awareness and push people to action. Talking is not enough. I am proud to support brands that aim to return part of their income by dedicating themselves to causes that aim to protect the environment. Brands like Canada Goose can really make a difference, with projects like PBI support. “

What are the fundamental values ​​you intend to transmit to Genevieve?

«I want you to learn from an early age that the gestures of each of us can help change the situation. In addition to polar bears, there are many endangered species that need help. Science has no doubts: 97 percent of meteorologists agree that climate change is our fault. Only humanity can stem global warming. In my opinion, children are the great asset to invest in, because tomorrow is in their hands “.

Three small gestures that you make every day to feel at ease with yourself?

«The health of the planet may also start from individual health. If we respect our body, it is easier that we are able to respect the Earth too. I keep myself physically fit, eat healthy and always remember to take a moment, throughout the day, just for me. They are simple, but not trivial, things that help us to deal with positivity every day “.