katherine-kelly-lang,-beautiful's-brooke-on-the-red-carpet

Irreplaceable, timeless, inimitable. Indispensable, untouchable, essential. In a word, or rather two: Brooke Logan . Indeed, three words: Katherine Kelly Lang .

Yeah, because Beautiful (or The Bold and The Beautiful ) has just right crossed the finish line of the 30 years of transmissions in Italy (the debut on national frequencies dates back to June 4 of 1990, on RaiDue, while the series in the United States it had already aired on CBS since 23 March 1987), and after three decades of honored career and even more honorable listening to guarantee scandals, tormented loves, tricks, secrets, marriages, children, betrayals, still weddings, passions, mysteries, still weddings, there is always her: the blonde Brooke Logan was born and then became Forrester and then became a thousand other things.

Fixed presence, narrative pivot, fulcrum of the dynamics on the verge of madness (limit far exceeded, let's face it) of the most famous soap, from time to time dark lady, affectionate mother, sagacious businesswoman and whoever the more he has the more he puts in (there are as many versions of Brooke as there are Barbie), Brooke has always been – and always will be – embodied by his acting alter ego (yes, the character of the interpreter himself seems more “real” in this case) Katherine Kelly Lang .

Which, on the occasion of the anniversary with a round figure, we want to celebrate with a gallery of his most spectacular red carpet looks .

Which lead us to a bitter conclusion: the method Stanislavskij works: not enough in short, to embody for years and years on TV the owner of a great fashion house to spot a look . Well no.

