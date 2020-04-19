katie-holmes-and-her-best-wishes-to-her-daughter-suri:-«i'm-lucky-to-be-your-mother»

Exactly one year ago, he had accompanied her to celebrate with friends in a well-known Italian restaurant in Soho , Sant Ambroeus . Today, with the measures of lockdown for the coronavirus, Katie Holmes limits herself to a tender thought for his daughter, Suri Cruise, that turns off 14 candles : “Happy birthday my love”, writes the actress on her social channels. «I am really lucky to be your mother».

«May this year be special » , adds alongside a photo that immortalizes letters hanging on a thread. Testimony – perhaps – of a home party: « Birthday Vibes », Katie comments again, posting another photo with the little girl from behind and with a crown of roses . On the other hand, it is thanks to her that Suri managed to escape the spotlight of Los Angeles and lead a life as possible normal

Childhood, in fact, was not easy, with the paparazzi always ready to immortalize her, considered the celebrity of mom Katie and dad Tom . There are also some controversies , between lipsticks, heels and helicopters: in the 2012 however, after six years of marriage, the two stars divorce and the actress moves with her daughter to the more peaceful New York , guaranteeing just the privacy necessary to grow.

»No need to be in a hurry », Katie wrote some time ago posting another sweet image of her daughter and quoting Virginia Woolf. «There is no need to be anyone, if not yourself ». On the other hand, it has been years since, when asked about her daughter, the Hollywood actress labels her as « the most important thing »: a priority which, in this crucial adolescent , becomes even more important .

