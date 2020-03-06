katy-perry-and-orlando-bloom,-marriage-slips-in-japan-(due-to-the-coronavirus)

Nothing, the marriage between Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom appears to be bewitched. For the third or fourth time – now the bill is lost – the American singer and the British actor postponed the long-awaited wedding. This time, however, unlike the previous , there is a reason that goes to the beyond logistics and organization: the coronavirus . “They wanted to get married in Japan , but they don't want to risk it,” he reveals People .

The news, among other things, comes a few hours later the announcement of the pregnancy by Katy: «She was enthusiastic of cross the nave of the church pregnant , had already advised the about 150 guests », adds the source. «The last details remained to be filed, but it seemed all ready . Orlando was also really excited , but both chose to take a break and see how the spread of contagion evolves “.

Wise choice, even if you turn this wedding into a kind of taboo . Over a year has passed since the Hollywood star, aboard a helicopter , made the marriage proposal to the sweet half: « Of course I want it », Was the popstar's answer posted on Instagram , together with the photo of the red ruby ​​ which he received as a gift. «Perfect, they will get married this summer », the gossip started to rumor.

Denied but by the facts: before it seemed yes were to exchange the “ yes ” in the famous Cinderella's Castle in Disneyland, then in a mysterious place in front of few close friends , finally – last call – before Christmas, in an unspecified location. “We actually want to work a little bit more on our relationship,” said Katy on the radio KIIS . On the other hand they are both veterans from marriages that ended badly.

It is understandable that they want us to think well . And do everything to ensure that day, when it arrives, is a day of happiness , and not of apprehension.

READ ALSO

Katy Perry is really pregnant

READ ALSO

Katy Perry, a little sexy and a little cartoon