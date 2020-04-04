katy-perry-and-orlando-bloom's-announcement:-“she's-a-girl”

Pregnancy, Katy Perry, the had announced on video on March 5, appearing with the baby bump in the launch clip of his new song Never Worne White ; now the singer has chosen to reveal also the sex of her first child “in images” : a photo published on the Instagram profile of the father and boyfriend, Orlando Bloom ( unrecognizable enough to tell the truth), with his face covered in pink cream. The photo is geolocated in a place called «Girls Run The World» and the caption is simple and effective: «💕 is a girl 💕».

It will be a female therefore the first daughter of the singer – Bloom, on the other hand, already has a son, 9-year-old Flynn, who had his ex-wife Miranda Kerr – and will be born this summer. At the announcement of the pregnancy Katy commented: “It is probably the secret that I had to keep longer. I wanted to tell you everything but I was looking for the best way. And I found it through music. Orlando and I are excited and happy ».

According to the couple's plan the summer was also to bring the long-awaited marriage , scheduled in Japan, with Katy who would have crossed the aisle with a baby bump. The coronavirus emergency caused the cancellation of the ceremony, which included 150 guests , but by now managing to celebrate it, it will also be a matter of honor.

The marriage proposal had come to Katy Perry when Orlando Bloom on 14 February of 2018 asked for her hand with a red ruby ​​in a spectacular helicopter flight. Since then there has been talk of a ceremony in Disneyland, to be precise in the Cinderella castle . Then there was a rumor that the two would have preferred to get married together with “a few close friends” in a “mysterious place” , to then say they had preferred to postpone the wedding because they wanted to “do things big” . In July of last year Katy Perry commented on the wedding: “Now I want to think about it. We both have already been married , we have to work a little more on our relationship ».

In short, it seems that the time has not yet come for the wedding, but on love (born in January 2017 eating a hamburger) there is no doubt and for now this wonderful announcement is enough: it is a girl!