katy-perry:-«i-thought-about-suicide-(after-breaking-up-with-orlando-bloom)»

The sensitive soul of Katy Perry has been known for many years to his adoring fans, who have learned about personality of their favorite singer , appreciating his ability to get excited and live everything intensely. A type of knowledge that does not derive only from listening to the songs signed by Perry, but from the ability of the Californian singer – very close to motherhood alongside her boyfriend Orlando Bloom – to open up, confide and, also and especially in the moments of maximum difficulty, to reveal one's weaknesses, speaking with an open heart with his audience.

Last example? No more than a few days ago Katy Perry, host of a radio broadcast, said she had “seriously considered suicide in a black phase of her life” , that is when she had been left by Orlando Bloom (then he asked her to marry her!), taking in parallel critics and decidedly negative sales for the album “Witness” . «I had broken up with my boyfriend … and then I was so excited to fly high with the new album. But I didn't go up, so I just crashed, “he said to SiriusXM CBC radio microphones, returning to 461.

Helped by the religious faith inherited from his family and by repeating the mantra of gratitude every single day in front of the mirror, Katy Perry managed to react and – we have the proof by looking at her now, beaming and with a baby bump – she has been able to get up stronger than before and to regain her great love , as well as the deserved popularity. “I felt broken in two,” he continued, rethinking the ascent: « It was important for me to feel broken, so that I could find my entirety in a totally different way “.

