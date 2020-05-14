katy-perry,-pregnancy-in-the-time-of-the-covid-and-“the-depression-that-comes-in-waves”

The battle against depression. The candor of communication. A photo to signify that everything, or almost everything, is back to normal. Katy Perry , on Tuesday, posted a polaroid of herself, a light dress on Instagram to bandage her belly. “When did we stop believing in Magic? “, he wrote online, revealing that just three days separate the fans from the release of Daisies . The single will be released on Friday 15 in May and the public believes it can represent much more: the miracle of the friendship that is fulfilled by bringing together two singers whom time seemed destined to push away.

According to some suspected clues that Katy Perry would have disseminated online, Daisies could be a featuring between the future Mrs. Bloom and the ex-enemy friend Taylor Swift . Katy Perry, for her part, did not comment on the indiscretion, limiting communication with her audience to the essentials. The singer, via Twitter, revealed the difficulties of a present accompanied by the emergency of the pandemic. «Sometimes, I don't know what's worse, if I try to avoid the virus or face the waves of depression that this new normal brings with it, “he wrote, admitting, once more, that he is dealing with various mental health problems.

sometimes i don't know what's worse trying to avoid the virus or the waves of depression that come with this new norm – KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 12, 2020

The singer, to whom the fans have expressed their full support, seems, however, to have regained strength. In the Instagram photo with which he accompanied the announcement of Daisies , appears radiant, ethereal. A happy mother of the child to come, of the life to come. Together with his partner Orlando Bloom.

READ ALSO

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom's flowers and her daughter's “middle finger” (in the belly)

READ ALSO

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry: when the pregnancy-quarantine combination means crisis (or almost)