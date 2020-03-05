ken-rea:-«i'll-explain-how-to-become-extra-ordinary-actors-(and-men)»

The profession of actor is considered one of the most fascinating. Transcending oneself and living ever-changing characters and experiences. But perhaps – let's face it – it is also one of the most stressful and competitive trades. How do you emerge, how do you keep the bar in the center, even in times of difficulty? And, above all, what is the key to the success of the extraordinary actors? explains it Ken Rea , director, actor and above all trainer, the most titled ever with an impressive series of successful students: Ewan McGregor, Joseph Fiennes, Damien Lewis, Orlando Bloom, Daniel Craig, but also Luca Marinelli and Maja Sansa passed by him .

To date Ken teaches in one of the most prestigious British acting schools, the Guildhall School , and has often been in Italy, at the Academy of 'Dramatic art of Rome for example. His goal is to create extraordinary actors, as the title of his essay suggests The Extraordinary Actor (FrancoAngeli, Milan) where Ken, as a good guru, explains that what separates an ordinary interpreter from an extraordinary, precisely, through seven key points: warmth, generosity, enthusiasm, courage, danger, presence and charisma . A volume full of practical indications and exercises that Ken applies in his lessons, telling anecdotes concerning his experience with the great actors he has worked with. Practical advice that applies to many people, on the other hand we are all called to act in the great stage of life.

Do the seven qualities that he lists in the book have more to do with success than with artistic performance?

«You cannot separate them, these two areas. As you are every day, it gives a flavor to your work. Then it depends: the warmth, generosity and enthusiasm you have to have them inside you, know how to use them and bring them on stage. While determination is something that has more to do with your life “.

Can you explain the importance of taking risks, of leaving the comfort zone to progress as an actor and as a man?

“By observing and teaching actors for forty years, what I find most fascinating is that great actors have a fantastic imagination. Their acting choices – a gesture, or a twist of the body, or a bizarre gesture – are bolder, more courageous and fresher than those of ordinary actors. Simply because they have taken risks in their work and are not afraid of trying something that may not work. If it doesn't work, try again and so on. You must first go through the failures to be able to find success, find the courage to leave your comfort zone and take a risk. At the theater, and I am sure also in other fields, all progress is taking place outside the comfort zone “.

In your book you explain that sports psychology is the basis of your research. Can you explain how you approach acting?

“There is so much in actor training that we can learn from sports psychology. When it comes to “maximum performance”, research in sports psychology is far ahead of most other areas. They developed an extraordinarily scientific approach to getting the best out of a human being. Body, mind and spirit – united – combine to make performances great. Speaking of risk, they use a wonderful phrase: “Being comfortable in being uncomfortable”. This means that if you want to be the best, you have to live your life constantly outside your comfort zone. And that's exactly what the actors need to understand. Science tells us that when we are under pressure, the instinct is to want to escape from the threat, but sports psychologists tell us that the way to deal with threats is to see them as a challenge to be overcome in a positive mood. This is exactly what actors need to understand because they are under great pressure. Imagine you're on the set of a movie: they come running to tell you that they have to shoot the scene in 5 minutes and you have to do it well in one go. To survive the pressure, an actor must be calm and have a positive mood, trusting in his preparation “.

In the book it seems to warn those who start the theater to get to know each other better and become better people. Can you explain why?

«We remain in the sports metaphor, when you are on stage or on the set of a film, you are part of a team. You have to work together generously. It could be your moment on the scene, but a minute later there is another character and you have to concentrate generously on the other actor. This is one of the secrets of truly charismatic actors: they enormously focus the other actor on stage, which paradoxically makes them even more interesting. Vanity kills. That's why values ​​are crucial. When I was doing research on the book, the great actress Judi Dench told me about an evening at the theater where the curtain was about to rise and the main actor, who was famous, said to the cast: “Everyone for himself!”. She was shocked. It's about working together to do something bigger than each of us can achieve individually. You could call such interdependence rather independence. “

It happens that in the working life, of an actor and not, you find yourself having to stop, not understanding what you want or can do. How do you get out of this impasse?

“Sometimes the actors come to me and say,” Ken, I'm stuck, how can I go to the next level? ” This is a fascinating question that we must all ask ourselves, whatever our profession. First, we should never consider ourselves static. As a plant, we are constantly growing and if we grow in the right conditions we will thrive. This means continually trying to be better than you are now. Swedish psychologist Anders Ericsson calls it “deliberate practice”, working just outside your comfort zone to improve a skill that is still out of your reach and with the guidance of a teacher or trainer. Obviously, an actor is often alone, because there is almost never a continuous offer or job. So your mentality in those downtime is vital. A positive mindset must be adopted by default. So you have to find the motivation that will give you the energy and guide to face the repercussions that life has for all of us. This is where determination comes into play. There is an adorable Japanese proverb: “Lower yourself eight times, get up nine”. How do you do it? Having clear goals is one of the characteristics of successful people in every field: they know what they want and they aim to achieve it. And you shouldn't be afraid of making your goals ambitious. My favorite saying is from Michelangelo: “Better to have aimed too high and failed than to have aimed too low and be successful” “.

How has the approach to the profession of actor changed?

«The last few years have seen great changes in the profession. Although it may not have had such an impact here in Italy, the #MeToo movement born in response to sexual abuse by the film producer Harvey Weinstein has changed the position of women enormously. As an actress recently told me, men in power are suddenly more attentive to what they ask for. And especially in Britain and America, there are demands for greater diversity in the sector. As a result we are starting to see more interesting works for black actors and Asian actors. And acting schools are also finding ways to attract a much more diverse range of actors, of different nationalities. It is significant that the Oscar for best film this year was won for the first time by a foreign film, Parasite “.

Can the 7 qualities he lists for a good actor be transferred to other professions?

“By writing The Extraordinary Actor, I tried to find out what the secrets of success were. And although I looked at the actors, I found that the principles outlined in the book can also be applied to other professions. I discovered that there are common practices that apply to almost all fields, whether you are a manager, a scientist, a musician or an athlete: the seven key qualities that give you a model to make you more effective: warmth, generosity, enthusiasm , danger, determination, presence and charisma. How you feel and how you behave is reflected on the outside. For example, if you are a manager and one of your values ​​is enthusiasm, you will look like an enthusiastic person when you talk to potential customers about your work and the stories you tell will demonstrate your enthusiasm. Enthusiasm, among other things, is one of the most important qualities for an actor or manager because it is contagious. It spreads across the room, infecting people around you. But beware, apathy, cynicism and despair are also contagious and kill motivation “.

Do you believe that a manager who reads his book can find ideas to work on?

«We tend to think – at a working level – that the higher you are, the more confident you are, but often it is. In many cases they were promoted because they were brilliant in planning business strategies, but then they find themselves having to inspire a large audience, feeling completely inadequate, especially if their temperament is more inclined towards introversion. So the work is about changing unnecessary habits or identifying specific practices that will make a difference. For example, if someone mutters and is monotonous, I will show them how to expand the range of pitch and volume in the voice. A simple technique that actors learn – in order to keep the audience focused – is to keep the energy in the voice until the end of each sentence. This can make a big difference because when we lack confidence, we tend to run away at the end of each sentence and then wonder why people have stopped listening. Furthermore, it is a question of using what I call “effective energy” – keeping the body animated (in Italy you are very good at this), but this must come from relaxation rather than from physical tension. And it's one of the secrets to increasing your presence on stage: you have to be energetic, but relaxed. There is a lot that businessmen can learn from actors. “

Social media amplify the obsessions of protagonism, the 15 minutes of Warhol have become more of an obsession for famous people, actors and common mortals. What did this gigantic opening of the stage of life bring?

«With social networks the boundary between professional and private life has blurred and today social networks have also become a promotional tool. Like it or not, social media is now part of our lives. It can be a wonderful tool for generating interest and as Kim Kardashian says, it also allows you to control your narrative: you take responsibility for your story. But it can be counterproductive. So many young actors I talk to are starting to consider themselves prisoners of social media. They feel they have shown too much of themselves to the world. And many of them are closing their social media accounts, precisely in the interest of their mental health. My advice is to have clear lines on how you will use it and why. Acting is after all a profession and once you invite the world into the most private aspects of your life, you could open a door that is difficult to close “.

