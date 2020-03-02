kendall-jenner:-«i-like-what-i-like»

«Deal with it», understood as «make a reason». Calvin's Spring / Summer 2020 campaign Klein Underwear , taken by Mario Sorrenti, is a true celebration of oneself and one's uniqueness. Following a single rule: not having to justify yourself with anyone. To launch this message of inclusiveness, the New York brand enlists an exceptional cast, by Kendall Jenner to Hunter Schafer , from Justin Bieber in Maluma , from SZA to Lil Nas X and Lay Zhang .

Each protagonist, inside the set, is immortalized in his own hyperbolic world to send a strong and clear message: do not be afraid to express yourself.

An ode, in short, to self-expression. Doesn't anyone like it? Let it be made a reason. In the ideal world of Kendall Jenner , being sexy mixes with total comfort. Word of the super model, who exchanged “intimate” chat with us.

Browse gallery

«I like who I am. I like what I like. I love who I love. I do what I want »is the celebration of the Calvin Klein Underwear campaign. Which of these statements do you recognize most?

“ I like what I like , represents me. I grew up in an independent women's house, I saw my sisters experimenting with fashion and developing their sense of style, without influencing each other. Thus they taught me to express myself through what I like, without worrying about what others think “.

She has been working since she was very young. What has changed between yesterday's Kendall and today's Kendall?

«Today I feel much more comfortable in my skin. I grew up in the public eye, which can certainly influence, and I am grateful for my career. It has fascinated me from the beginning and has helped me to be more sure of myself “.

What is your favorite underwear?

«I have a rule: I must always feel comfortable. I like the Calvin Klein thong brief in cotton with an elastic waistband. It is the perfect balance between the sexy and the comfortable “.

She is very discreet about her personal life. How difficult is it to keep it top secret?

«My work is public, I am always in the spotlight. So, to prioritize myself, I try to be as confidential as possible. Which is not easy. Many, for example, think I'm a party girl. Actually I prefer an informal dinner. My closest friends know that it is difficult to make me stay out late “.