kim-kardashian-and-kanye-west,-“separate-lives”:-is-there-an-air-of-crisis?

That the lockdown has put to the test many love stories, is confirmed by the boom of separations recorded in the last few weeks. A fact that has turned on the spotlight also on some couples of the show, described « in crisis »by some pink newspapers. Among these are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West who – according to what reported by US Weekly – would not be seen face to face by now for over a week.

«Although they are experiencing home isolation under the same roof, they have different rhythms of life “, a source reveals to the magazine American. «She gets up early and starts training, he instead stays awake until late. On the other hand, Kanye is going through a more difficult period because he does not have a tight routine like his wife: therefore he also wants to allow her time for relax and do your things “.

According to the reconstruction of US Weekly , the entrepreneur and the rapper would have spent some time together on 24 May , on the occasion of their sixth anniversary of marriage, then nothing more. «Forever, until the end », wrote Kim on Instagram, trying to silence the gossips who already a month ago spoke of alleged frictions in the couple: «You she is nervous , she is thinking a lot about her work “.

In their huge villa of Hidden Hills, in Los Angeles, the two still had more time to be with their four children, North (7), Saint (5), Chicago (2) and Psalm (1): “Kim is a careful and caring mother , but feels the need to stay a little away from the screams of his children “, reported a insider. «It is not easy for her to bring to all things without Kanye helping her the most possible. “

It is unclear whether Kim and Kanye, with the easing of the 'coronavirus emergency , intend to move away . But one thing is certain: «They will do everything to carry on their relationship» .

