king-adz,-who-is-the-director-behind-the-short-film-“the-runner”

King Adz could have chosen one profession, sold himself in Hollywood and spent a lifetime directing blockbusters. But, to the simple road, to a linear path made of known causes and effects, he preferred himself, passions that became jobs. King Adz, who Lotto wanted to direct his short film, The Runner, has dedicated its existence to street culture, analyzing and celebrating it through every known and permitted art form.

The director, an Englishman who over the years has been, and still is, photographer and writer, creative director of brands such as Smirnoff and Guinness, founded the first street art community that Europe has known.

Then, he collaborated with artists such as Banks y, Blek, Hush, Invader, Obey and Swoon. He wrote books and made documentaries, told about international urban cultures and subcultures. Finally, it was chosen by Lotto to celebrate, with an author's short film, the combination of fashion and sport .

King Adz, from the request of the brand, which made a thirty second long commercial of his product, has produced a very short film, a seal of the times and its art forms. The Runner, that Lotto used to present the Athletica SS collection 2020 , tells of an unconscious runner: a girl with a head full of beautiful dreams, fashion and glory, and the body forced to follow the mad requests of a faceless head. “The only certainty for this girl is the present and street culture: street art, street sound, street wear,” explained King Adz. “I spent my life documenting the street culture for books, films and brandend content,” he added, “I love each discipline in the same way, but I wanted to make a film that exceeded thirty seconds and included films, books and songs that have had a great influence on my work like Less Than Zero , Trainspotting, Don't Look Now , Any Tune by Burial and The Double Life of Veronique “.

