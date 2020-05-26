kirby-jenner,-the-“secret-brother”-whom-the-kardashians-have-just-presented-in-society

The family Kardashian is the most media in the world. Yet has known how to keep a secret for years . And this is not a little secret: twenty-four year old Kendall Jenner has a twin brother , Kirby Jenner . Of which only now do we discover the existence. Because the clan made it debut in society as befits each of its members: with a TV program. Title: Kirby Jenner – One famous family. One big secret (A famous family. A great secret).

Before the Kardashian fans shout cries of despair, starting to doubt their master in contemporary popular culture, a revelation must be made: in the news there is the “trick”. Kirby Jenner will be Kendall's “secret twin”, but only … for fiction . It all started when an actor calling himself Kirby Jenner started publishing photos in a social with Kardashians on social media as if he were really a family member. The gimmick amused Kris Jenner . The clan matriarch called the artist not only to congratulate him but also to offer him the new project – all laughing – in which he will really find himself side by side with the Kardashian-Jenner.

The idea was also liked by the Quibi platform which has already commissioned the filming of the first eight episodes of the fun series in which it is narrated as Kim , Khloé , Kendall , Kourtney and Kylie help the unknown brother to achieve fame . A much less simple path than you can imagine and of which we already have a taste in the hilarious trailer of the program.

