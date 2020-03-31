kledi-kadiu,-aid-to-italy-and-the-coronavirus-emergency:-“i,-proud-of-my-albania”

“It is precisely in times of need and difficulty that true friends are seen”. Kledi Kadiu, who remained in Rimini during the quarantine days, together with his wife Charlotte and his daughter Lea, 4 years old on 12 last January, said he was proud of what was done by his Albania . «I am proud, proud of my country. After all, with great generosity, we are returning what Italy has given to Albania, welcoming us, offering us a future “, he explained to the Adnkronos the dancer, born in Tirana and launched in Italy by Maria De Filippi.

«Looking back on the prime minister's direct, Edi Rama , I get goosebumps », continued Kledi,« His words have been moving ».

Edi Rama, in the middle of the pandemic due to the Coronavirus , invited young Albanian doctors to leave for Italy: a country that “is our home, we do not abandon our friend in difficulty”, explained the prime minister, arousing the applause of his people. And of Kledi Kadiu, who on his social networks wanted to relaunch the words of Rama.

« I don't understand Europe in this moment, “said the dancer, who in the crisis urged the Italian government not to forget (not even) the distressed dance schools. “What happened to Italy could also happen to other countries, see France or Spain. Let's solve the Coronavirus emergency and then go back to the table of old Europe to discuss other problems », he continued, explaining how his cloister passes with his daughter, between the tasks invited by kindergarten and the video calls to family and colleagues.

