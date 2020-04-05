kobe-bryant-in-the-basketball-hall-of-fame,-the-pride-of-his-wife-vanessa:-“i-love-you-papi”

There is an official message and there is a personal one. Vanessa Bryant does both. On Instragram there are the words of the heart: « I love and miss you so much, Papi. ❤️ # HallofFame @kobebryant @espn »,« I love you and I miss you so much, Popes ». However, there is also an official message that tells of the pride for a due and expected tribute: the name of Kobe Bryant has been included in the basketball Hall of Fame , the list of immortals of the segmented ball.

“An incredible achievement and a great honor, of which we are extremely proud: the election in the Hall of Fame is the peak of Kobe's career, because every victory was only a small step to get here,” he said. unable to hold back the tears, the player's wife who died last January together with his thirteen-year-old daughter .

Vanessa Bryant on Kobe Bryant being inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame today. “We wish that he was here with us to celebrate but it's definitely the peak of his NBA career.” pic.twitter.com/cqHr0shYSL – Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) April 4, 2020

«Obviously we would have liked him to be here with us to celebrate . We are proud of what he has done, there is a modicum of comfort in the fact that we had some confidence to see the name of Kobe in the class 2020 », added in the virtual announcement ceremony. Not that there were doubts in the choice of his name among those of the greats of the sport, he who has won 5 Nba titles wearing the Lakers jersey for twenty years .

Champion. MVP. Hall of Famer. #MambaForever pic.twitter.com/RSZMlmnV6H – Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 4, 2020

The Los Angeles team also commented. «There are no words to describe what Kobe Bryant meant for the Lakers. He was not only a winner and a champion, but a person who gave everything to basketball . The desire to compete, the work ethic and the drive that animated him are unmatched: these qualities have led him to win 5 NBA titles and now to enter the Hall of Fame, together with the greatest champions of this game. Nobody deserves it more than he does. “

Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett also join Kobe Bryant. On 29 August, coronavirus permitting, they will have their names in the museum of Springfield , Massachusetts.

