kourtney-kardashian-deletes-his-son-mason's-instagram-profile-(and-he-opens-one-on-tiktok)

They are the most social family of the Net, protagonist of a reality show that does not hide any detail of their lives , but when it comes to their children's privacy even some of the Kardashian know how to be very protective, setting strict and fair rules. This is the case of Kourtney , entrepreneur, stylist, model and actress sister of Kim and Khloé , who has just deleted the Instagram account created without his son Mason's knowledge , one of the three – the other two are Pepenole and Reign – had by the ex model husband and entrepreneur Scott Disick .

Mason Disick, Instagram photo @kourtneykardash

THE BREATH OF KOURTNEY

He announced it during an Instagram live: « I canceled it because he is ten years old: Instagram has an age limit », said the reality star, referring to the fact that in fact Instagram forbids minors from 13 years of having an account, unless it is explicitly written in the bio that a parent or guardian manages it. “She opened the account without asking us for permission with an iPad she uses for school,” she explained, also revealing that she is very worried about the effects of the abuse of social media, and also of the potential comments from haters against whom a child would not have the tools to act.

THE REACTION OF MASON

Meanwhile, however, for the short time you have been able to use Instagram, Mason has shown that he is already quite familiar: has organized a live broadcast in which he responded to all the itchy curiosity of the fans, for example on the possible flashback between his parents (who will not return together). Not only that: as soon as Mum Kourtney canceled his account, he opened another one on TikTok. He wasted no time, because the first thing he did was to complain: «My Instagram account – Mason said – was eliminated because I am too young. If I could have kept it I would have 2.7 million followers already. “ Then, to share share the regret for not being able to participate in the Coachella because of the coronavirus pandemic, could not say more: mom Kourtney has returned to the attack, has also closed the new account, and now not even on TikTok is there a trace of what for many is already the most worthy social heir of the Kardashians. In the gallery above some photos of the Kardashian sisters

