kourtney-kardashian,-the-sexiest-looks-of-the-less-socialite-sister

Two years ago, during an interview with James Corden, Kim Kardashian was asked for a ranking of the best dressed women in her family. According to the American socialite, in the first place there was undoubtedly Kendall Jenner, in the second place his mother Kris, in third place Kylie and, only in fourth position, Kourtney. It must be said that the style parameters are those of Kanye West's wife, in which the drive for provocation – alas – sometimes does not coincide with elegance and good taste. Two attitudes that Sister Kourtney, on the contrary, seems to have naturally.

Despite the sensuality of her looks, a hallmark of every woman in the clan, the eldest of the Kardashian sisters always manages to perfectly balance boldness and sophisticated allure , as well as maintaining a profile low more than especially Kim, Kylie and Khloé. Today, 18 April, Kourtney Kardashian turns 41 years , and we can safely say that the her golden age of style started about three years ago, when her story with Scott Disick came to an end, and she decided to change her stylist , hiring the famous los angelina Dani Michelle.

Mother of three, Penelope, Mason and Reign, Kourtney has in fact turned the page and inaugurated a new chapter of her life in one of the best possible ways: revolutionizing her – stellar – wardrobe. And he did it not only with the freshest proposals coming directly from the catwalks, but also rediscovering some archival looks , such as the vintage one by Roberto Cavalli recently worn on Instagram, or even like the purple silk satin dress by Thierry Mugler – of which Kim is also a big fan – worn last year. Essential but sexy, and always with obsessive attention to detail, Kourtney Kardashian's style should give lessons in the family, and is already more than appreciated by millions of followers. In the gallery, the hottest outfits from American socialite.

