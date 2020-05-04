kylie-jenner-and-photoshop-fail:-showing-us-perfect-is-useful-if-we-don't-like-each-other-anymore?

In the universe of Calabasas , perfection is an obligation. Kylie Jenner knows something about it , who has become a fan of both physical and virtual touch ups to achieve and maintain those standards. Too bad that sometimes something goes wrong: the queen of makeup has just been caught in a big Photoshop fail, or has posted a photo of her in a bikini that is a bit too modified and the fans caught her immediately.

And in fact it didn't take much: a pool edge so curved, have you ever seen it?

What did Jenner do? In response, he deleted the shot and posted it cut so that the edge is not visible , and added other photos with different angles. Kylie, are you kidding us?

In this case Kylie got caught in the act, but even if no one had noticed it is certainly not a novelty that loves to change with Photoshop , just compare the photos posted with the real ones of the paparazzi.

But it is not the only one, especially on Instagram. Let's face it, we all did it. Maybe not so heavily, it's true. But how many times have we used beauty filters for our stories, planing effects for our selfies and apps to eliminate pimples or stretch marks? I'll tell you: many.

We all want to look beautiful and fit . And it's ok, it's normal to have the desire to minimize our defects and to maximize our qualities. The problem comes when then we find ourselves not recognizing our image because we are tense to the perfect one, which however does not correspond to reality, because, let's remember it, perfection does not exist. And this leads us to be even more dissatisfied with ourselves . So much so that when we take a selfie without a filter, with the front camera and without the right light, we come to see defects that until recently we would not have noticed or that simply do not exist. Because we are so used to showing ourselves perfect that we no longer recognize each other. And as a result, we don't like each other anymore.

Minimizing imperfections by highlighting our best sides does not mean loving our body or ourselves less, but only enhancing ourselves by accepting ourselves in our entirety. On the contrary, erasing what we don't like with a swipe of the app will not make it disappear from real life, it will only lead us to hate that part of us, not to recognize our body. So, let's think about it: what sense does it make to use apps to build a perfect image that makes us happy but only viartually? Is showing us perfect on social networks useful if we don't like each other anymore in real life?