kylie-jenner-and-stretch-marks-on-social-media:-imperfections-exist,-let's-do-it-a-reason

In a world made only of perfection like that of Instagram, what happens when you show your imperfections? Kylie Jenner has always had a very close relationship with Photoshop , using it so much to fall into several Photoshop fail (as we have told here). But now has amazed everyone by publishing a video in which he has decided not to hide his stretch marks.

Yes, ladies and gentlemen, she is human too!

But after so many tweaks how did her fans react? They appreciated her even more : «Kylie is one of we”. And most importantly, they appreciated themselves more .

@ KylieJenner showing her boobs ’stretch marks and having no issue with it !!! ♥ ️ ♥ ️ you go girl – fer (@kylieIands) May 11, 2020

@ KylieJenner you go girl staying true to all girls out there emabrace our bodies stretch marks and all – # NEKT # (@natalie 85942127) May 13, 2020

Kylie Jenner has stretch marks on her boobies, and idk why but this makes me feel like it's okay that I too have stretch marks – 🌙 (@mystic_lee) May 12, 2020

Breaking News: stretch marks are a normal thing and they come to anyone and all ages. I have them, you have them and your cousin's friend's sister has them. So why hide them?

If we continue to hide what is normal, it will always be perceived as not normal , right? Is this really what we want?