«la-casa-di-carta-4»:-let-chaos-begin

The trailer of The Paper House is not a declaration of intent, but the whole, deliberately chaotic , of actions and reactions. Of good forced to sell themselves as bad, of thieves capable of leveraging the animal instincts of a country in crisis, of adrenaline and war. There is chaos, in the trailer of The Paper House , the first with which Netflix wanted to accompany the debut of his series that became cult .

The Paper House , fourth chapter , is ready to debut online next April 3 , the day on which the showdown between the Professor's band and the arm will take place armed with the Law.

Who can tick it, the trailer struggles to reveal it. And almost, in looking at those first images, the dust, the tears, the blood, it is difficult to take sides of one or the other faction. Because the rhetoric seems to fail and the robbery takes on, at least in part, the characteristics of what it is: an illegal act, the consequences of which are anything but rosy.

In the trailer, Nairobi is dying on a stretcher, Denver neurotic to the point of doubting the good faith of their companions. The Professor , brain with no more eyes than a gang in crisis, was cut off the plane, the internal cameras darkened forever. The police are organized, Inspector Sierra is more aggressive than ever. Lisbon has ended up in the hands of the authorities and, on the Internet, the Professor has asked that fans pray for them, fueling a thoughtful confusion, in which only unpublished episodes will bring a little order.

