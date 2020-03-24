«la-casa-di-carta-4»:-what-the-first-images-tell-us

On days increasingly equal to themselves, crystallized in a space-time dimension suspended for who knows how long, the wait for the fourth season of The Paper House is becoming increasingly spasmodic, increasingly urgent. The debut on Netflix is ​​barely ten days away and more and more fans try to reconstruct what we will see through the frames spread in the trailer and the images put into circulation by the same streaming giant for the sole purpose of tickling curiosity, of arousing the spectators' imagination.

It does not take a well of science, on the other hand, to understand that we will see some beautiful ones and that the twists and turns will, once again, be guaranteed. A bit like humanity forced home to deal with the coronavirus emergency, gang members are also locked up inside the State Mint to fight for survival , hoping that the inspector Alicia Sierra's counter-offensive will not get the better of them.

The third season finale had left the protagonists of the Paper House in a particularly difficult situation to manage: the mock execution of Raquel (Itziar Ituno) had alerted the Professor to the point to order the beginning of a war destined to last , with the Sierra who had hatched a plan to send up their intentions and Nairobi (Alba Flores) stretched out and agonizing after being hit by a sniper for approaching the window to see the son he had given in foster care several years earlier. Her destiny remains hung also on this tour: the first images portray her tried by pain and desperately clinging to life, all while Raquel is forced to collaborate with the police and the Professor is still convinced that Lisbon has been killed.

READ ALSO

Itziar Ituno, Lisbon of “La Casa di Carta”, coronavirus positive

The clash is bound to break out at any moment: Tokyo and Rio blew up an army tank and the gang has never been in such critical and uncertain conditions since this adventure began as it is now. The robbery is in serious danger, as is the life of all the members of the team which, at this point, is once again in the hands of the Professor, the only one who can guarantee his salvation through his cold blood and his ingenious strategy . If all ends well we will find out only on April 3 when the fourth season of the House di Carta will be available on Netflix but, in the meantime, the first images they offer us an overview of what will be, a window on something that could completely overturn our certainties by throwing us into the abyss of the unknown.

READ ALSO

«La Casa di Carta 4»: let chaos begin