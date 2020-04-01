«la-casa-di-carta»,-the-professor-and-arturo-speak:-«the-new-season,-between-twists-and-battiato»

Live from a spooky and crystallized Madrid, where the military garrisons are no longer lined up in front of the State Mint but planted in the Plaza Mayor to ensure containment of the infection, Álvaro Morte and Enrique Arce are connected by videoconference from the comfort of their home . Álvaro, the mind behind the shot, wears the same teardrop glasses he wears as the Professor, a red shirt with black squares closed up to the third button and a pair of bluetooth headphones that accompany his harmonious gesture, especially when it clears voice and tells the evolution of his character.

On the other hand, Enrique, who lends his face to Arturo, is definitely more at ease, comfortable in the black suit with the half-open zip and the earphones that dangle from his ears. We are here to talk about the fourth part of the Casa di Carta , the Spanish series of Antena 3 that was purchased and looked after by Netflix to make it a worldwide phenomenon that has made it the most viewed non-English product of the entire platform. The adventures of the most famous band of all time, wrapped in the red suits that have become the most popular Carnival disguise for children, return to just over a year from the third part always on Netflix starting from April 3 , in the midst of the coronavirus emergency, the elephant in the room of which it is impossible not to speak.

“I would like to send a very big hug to all of Italy and tell you: strength, courage. I am sure we will get out of this situation soon “explains Álvaro before stressing the importance of giving value to what is happening. «We finally have time to stop and think about what is right and what is not, to change to become a better society. As the Professor says, maintaining control is fundamental because we are all fully responsible for our actions. It is absurd to think that there are people who run away and go to beach houses while others suffer and they die without the loved ones being able to give them the last farewell »insists the Professor before reassuring us that his colleague Itziar Ituño, who in the series interprets Lisbon, his great love, tested positive at Covid – 19, is doing quite well: «All of us in the cast have a group on Whatsapp and we asked her how he felt. ” Just the romantic turn of the mind behind the blow of the Paper House is something that the same actor would never have imagined for the Professor: «I don't like this his side so sentimental because I think he's a lone wolf. When I built the character, I was inspired by several superheroes like Wolverine and Batman, but I don't think they had a girlfriend. When we finished the first two seasons it was necessary for the provincial and the Professor to finish together but, if we had known that the story would go on, perhaps it would have been better not to have ever met them “.

The one who until recently exercised control and loved to plan everything down to the smallest detail ends up breaking the first rule that he had imposed on his colleagues: keeping faith with the plan. Which happens mainly because of love for Raquel – «His relationship does not allow him to think clearly and he suffers a lot for this. He has great strategic intelligence, but has no idea how to manage the emotional one “- but also for a certain sense of rebirth and modernization dictated by the fact that it was necessary to put the characters more in relation with their emotions -” It seemed interesting to us show a completely destroyed man who goes down to hell to see if he can rise again. ” The risk for all the protagonists of a successful series such as La Casa di Carta is however also another: to remain trapped forever in their characters. An eventuality that the Professor excludes because of very different roles between them has interpreted many – from Il Segreto to Molo Rosso , from The wheel of time to The Head , produced by HBO Asia – sharing the hope that the public is intelligent enough not to place it in a single box – «I hope people know how to understand me and do not see me only as the Professor».

A Professor who, in everyday life, says he often devotes himself to reading and passion for music, so strong as to make him admit that the best gift for him would be a musical instrument, “who knows how to play it or not”. The love of notes is something that also unites him to his colleague Enrique Arce , who intervenes in the conversation by talking about how Italian musical culture looks here and there in Paper House . Together with Bella hello , which has now become an anthem, in the new episodes of the series we will listen to two hits by Umberto Tozzi and Franco Battiato , one of the greatest myths of Arturito's face: «My favorite Italian song is Allegria , which I have been listening to since I was 10 years. I have it in my heart and when I heard Palermo singing it in the Casa di Carta , it took a hit »says the actor, betraying a smile , convinced that his character gives a little tachycardia to the spectators but that, if he found a direction, he could very well be part of the gang: «Arturo is one of those people capable of carrying out many things, he is a resilient character. If it were an animal it would probably be a rat that would survive in the event of a nuclear attack. It annoys many people and is probably the only one to have received so many death threats and never die never. I would say that if the virus were a character from the House of Card, it would probably be Arcturus “.

