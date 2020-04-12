“la-casa-di-carta”,-what-is-(really)-the-future-of-the-tv-series?

The eager expectation ended in nothing, because The House of Paper has not ended. Indeed. The fourth part of the Netflix series, whose online debut took twelve, long months, ended on the most beautiful. And, of the eight unpublished episodes, there is nothing left but a bitter memory. On Twitter, someone started complaining. “Do I really have to wait another year?” Asked the vast majority of social users, to whom Netflix, however, did not give any answer. The streaming giant, who we tried to contact, did not want to give an account of what will happen to the TV series.

Not officially.

I who finish the paper house in one day and have to wait another year: pic.twitter.com/tOkiS3QDkz – m4rteena (@marti 0723) April 4, 2020

Formula Tv , among the most authoritative Spanish media, released the indiscretion of a fifth season last October. According to what was written by the website, Vancouver Media, the production house of the show, would have decided to make a fifth cycle of episodes, the first of which clapperboard should have been beaten in January. The pandemic, however, would have imposed a stop to filming, delaying the debut of the unpublished episodes without a remedy . A slow, painful, but inevitable and, above all, necessary debut.

Although it is not appropriate to go on in spoilers, telling the why and the wherefore of the grand finale, the eighth episode of La Casa di Carta 4 is not lost the final act of the saga, but its (new) beginning. At the Bank of Spain, where the action should have been resolved, nothing really moved. There have been shots. There have been deaths. There has been some twist, some scandal, the promise of salvation. But there was no resolution. The gang remained in place, the police in the tent. To move, small pawns on the chessboard, were few characters, who in their wandering saw the seed of a new story blossom. The House of Paper will continue. It does not matter that Netflix does not want to pronounce definitively on the future of its best known series.

Following up on the Professor's adventures is inevitable: an act due to an audience that, despite the eternal repetition of the same (first the Mint, then the Bank), has shown itself faithful, loyal. He found himself ready to defend the series from accusations of professional detractors. Why The Paper House is not subject to simple judgments: it is the protagonist of a clear dichotomy. You love it or hate it. And, when you hate it, you really hate it, certain that it is a gentleman's bullshit, kept upright by (deliberately) nationalpopular phenomena.

The songs, Umberto Tozzi and Franco Battiato, have divided. The plot of the series has split. Its success has divided. In the meantime, however, this has been discussed. And Netflix can't help but talk again. The question, therefore, is how, and when. If a fifth part of La Casa di Carta is necessary to give an ending adequate to the vicissitudes of the Professor, a sixth is difficult to metabolize. Too much of a thrill, is said. And to think that the gang could attempt a third hit or be taken on a tropical island, to live who knows what billionaire life, a little tired.

