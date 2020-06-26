“la-prova-del-cuoco”-closes-after-20-years:-a-chronicle-of-a-program-that-has-made-history

Before the plates and the mappazzoni, the Pressure Test and the dessert forks that should not be confused with the tea ones, there were the Red Tomato and the Green Pepper, the Nonna Pina Tagliatelle and the form of rooster that told us what was missing at Tg1. It is October 2nd of 2000 when Raiuno offers for the first time a format of the BBC called Ready Steady Cook , which in parentheses closes its doors in 2010. In a television where the kitchen was a yes and no verb for the use and consumption of Davide Mengacci and Sereno Variabile , La Prova del Cuoco is the first program to restore dignity to the flavors of the table , to focus on the preparations and to show unexpected events in the kitchen, because it is not true that the fires stay neat even after you have the sauce spiked.

The initial reluctance soon gives way to curiosity and, in a short time, the show becomes one of the loudest hits of the first channel, capable not only of teaching thousands of Italians how to stuff the stuffing in a baked squid , but also to teach songs for children that get into your head and never come out again.

To make the format unique in its kind is, then, a landlady who manages with infinite naturalness to soften the rigidity of a preconfigured show transforming it into a variety in its image and likeness, in an occasion to paint the cooking in a thousand colors and launching into conversations that occasionally slip into sexual allusions and every now and then into the naked and raw gaffe. She is Antonella Clerici, one of the few conductors who has always slipped on the programs as if they were the clothes of a walk-in closet without exception with The Proof del Cuoco, which shapes like a clay pot, smoothing the sharp corners to create a companion atmosphere that for years has earned it the nickname «queen of the south» , a kind face that cooks and hums together with a team that escorts her with love and stays close to her even in the most difficult moments. From the unmistakable little voice of Anna Moroni and her “did you wash your hands, darling?”, Which in Covid's time – 19 acquires a whole new value, to the professionalism of Beppe Bigazzi who, alas, is removed from the program after he tells of the Vicenza custom of eat cats. In the meantime, the format has strengthened over the years, conquering an ever wider audience and, thanks also to curtains such as that of the lady who telephones live and, recommended by her malicious nephew, exchanges beer for the «wad» , becomes a small cult of the genre, which in 2008 passes the hand to Elisa Isoardi to allow Clerici to give birth (she will return after two years, between tears and a veil of bitterness).

Something in the meantime changes. Someone begins to understand that cooking on TV can become a trend and slowly the schedules begin to crowd with programs with people who literally put their hands in dough and who risk even getting a plate in the face: in front ai MasterChef , ai Cooks in Flames , ai Cooked and Eaten ea Benedetta's Menus , The Cook's Test is no longer the novelty, but one title among many, ( incapable of keeping up, not being able to allow himself a more captivating editing or a time slot that allows him to expand his range of action. Antonella Clerici, who went live even in extreme health conditions always with her head held high, perhaps understands it before the others and, tired of the daily commitment, decides to leave the show as soon as she comes of age – it was aired, in fact, by 18 years -. To take its place is once again Elisa Isoardi who , as it should be, try not to be a guest in your home and to make La Prova del Cuoco a more personal program, choosing to involve its authors in the team and inserting a series of innovations, from the sections of oenology to a more elite cut, which confuses the public and helps to increase the distance that had already stood out since everyone did nothing but talk about plates and maps. Why The Proof of the Cook has given up definitively ending his race today, 26 June 2020, is therefore a broader discourse that cannot be reduced only to a listening problem, far removed from those of the times of gold. There is too much cooking today on TV and, perhaps, it was right to look reality in the face and understand that what started as an experiment has now fulfilled its mission and not has nothing more to say. The end of an era remains , the epilogue of a program that will probably be included – if it has not already been done – in the books on the history of television and that we will all bring a little in the heart. Especially when we slice a red tomato and a green pepper.

