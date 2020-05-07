la-scala-di-milano-arrives-on-google-arts-&-amp;-cultures

If the beauty of the world is there for all to see, it is also thanks to Google Arts & Culture: among the most precious virtual instruments of this long isolation, it has continued to offer us the opportunity to discover the most fascinating places on the planet, allowing us to enter hundreds of museums and temples of art , without ever stopping to offer new opportunities. The one just announced is a real event: the Teatro alla Scala in Milan also arrives on Google's platform (artsandculture.google.com/project/la-scala-theatre).

THE ONLINE CONCERT

The Theater celebrated the novelty with its artists – in all 92, with 6 soloists, 26 choristers and 60 instrumentalists from five countries – who met online to create the first opera performance of La Scala performed in quarantine : A concert from Simon Boccanegra of Giuseppe Verdi to see (here) to treat yourself to six minutes of intense emotion. A taste of the wonders that can now be discovered while the stage lights are still off.

THE TOUR

With Google Arts & Culture you enter the Scala to discover its history, its curiosities (for example, did you know that at the beginning it was lit by a thousand candles or that the reduced Toscanini was a meeting place for gambling?), a virtual tour very similar to what can be done when the theater is open. With Street View you can discover the collection of the Theater, go on stage, “sit” on the Royal Stage to attend a ballet, and then enter the workshops where the artisans create dreamy and almost 1 scenography. 000 costumes every year, including creations by stylists such as Gianni Versace and Yves Saint Laurent. You can also enlarge the details with Art Camera by zooming on brocades, velvets, sparkling stones that have dressed icons of the works such as Maria Callas . And then yes, you get behind the scenes to discover the beyond 259. 000 digitized images from the theater archive and browse pages of precious manuscripts such as the first libretto by Giuseppe Verdi's Nabucco or get to know how the likes of Giorgio De Chirico have made this sacred stage even more precious. Ready for a new journey? In the gallery above some frames

