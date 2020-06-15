labellezzanonsiferma:-the-indispensable-allies-for-the-restart

Forget long lines at the entrance or endless waiting. The beauty stores Naïma, that have finally reopened after the lockdown, are ready to leave, but without depriving its customers of the pleasure of treating themselves to some pampering of beauty . Indeed, the shopping experience has become even simpler and more immediate thanks to the various services activated to facilitate NaïmaLovers, i beauty consumers.

Today, in fact, a phone call to your trusted store is enough to book the desired product . For the delivery? Depending on the store, you can choose whether to collect it personally in the store or to receive it directly at home. Practical methods, put at the service of the unusual days we are living, but which do not want to affect the relationship of trust that has always been established in the Naïma stores among the NaïmAngels, – real beauty expert – and the consumers . Precisely for this reason, among the services available there are also personalized consultations, made by phone or video call. The NaïmAngels, who since 2017 follow training courses in collaboration with the brands YSL Beauté, Biotherm and Lancôme , are available for any request, advice and curiosity to find the ideal beauty ally for start again in beauty. An omnichannel training upskilling that has allowed NaïmAngels to grow by developing their knowledge with respect to consultancy so as to become expert micro-influencers able to respond to consumer needs thanks to customized consultancy and beauty tips also on social media.

A skincare tip from the NaïmAngels for the coming season? After months of isolation within the home, the time has come to leave for small escapes to the sea or to the mountains with the solar line of Biotherm . Ultra-fluid sunscreens for face and body that protect the skin from sunstrokes and dehydration: they are fresh to the application and are easily absorbed on the skin. Moreover, thanks to the Sun Sea Wind Repair Technology® , Biotherm solar products also protect from the wind. The brand, which made Bioscience its banner, for the season 2020 has thought of a very easy and complete solar skincare routine, composed from regenerating serum, suntan and after sun milk. The formulas, such as the innovative patent Life Plankton ™ , are designed to defend the skin from external aggressions and prevent premature aging.

If, on the other hand, the planned trips have been canceled or perhaps postponed, we will think about wandering the mind and imagination towards distant places Libre, the iconic feminine fragrance of YSL Beauté , a couture invitation to fly on the wings of freedom, of which never as in this period we have understood the value and power. Embodied by an olfactory trail with floral and sexy notes, Libre is the first Floral Lavender of the maison that blossomed between France and Morocco. Sensual and ardent thanks to the Orange Blossom and the fresh Lavender, it touches the apex with Neroli and Mandarin and is embraced by Vanilla and bright Amber. Tribute to Monsieur Saint Laurent's free and visionary mind, its essence releases a feminine sensuality with the addition of a hint of masculinity .

Freedom, of course, but also right to happiness. A declaration of intent and desire enclosed in the greedy notes and elegantly floral de La vie est belle of Lancôme . A manifest of light, joy and hope for a new start, iris, the backbone of the fragrance, embraced by floral notes and sweeter chords, tells this successful olfactory page. A graceful intoxicating chapter, ready to unleash the most intense force to live your life according to your desires . To accompany the beauty of this trail, mascara Hypnôse , the ally for a hypnotic and penetrating gaze, on which more than ever it is necessary to focus, and then a faithful friend for skin, serum Advanced Génifique to awaken the incarnate giving it a new well-deserved light.

You just have to run to find out all the news in the Naïma Beauty Stores!