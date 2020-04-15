lady-diana,-at-auction-the-letter-signed-by-william-and-harry

Raised antennas for collectors from all over the world and, above all, for fans of real memorabilia. In the last days, in fact , a letter was found which Lady Diana wrote in her own hand to Sergeant Plumb of Scotland Yard, for thank him for taking part in the celebrations for the 7 years of his son William : it is made on letterhead of Kensington Palace and is dated 21 June 1989.

«Dear Sergeant Plumb », begins the mourned princess, disappeared suddenly in August 1997. «I know that in this period he is very busy . So the fact that he managed to come together with his team of motorcyclists, made the celebrations for the birthday even more special. This letter reaches you as the warmest of the thanks possible. Yours sincerely Diana, William and Harry “.

Yes, to characterize this missive are just the signatures of the two princes of the Windsor house, who at the time had 7 and 5 years: on the left that of the major, in italics , on the right the most stylized one of Harry , in lowercase block letters. «It is a very rare object », he says Robin Gray , chief executive officer of The William George Auction House, the company that put it up for auction, « there is great demand “.

Starting figure, 7500 pounds (about 8600 euros): the letter is accompanied by another message written by the lady of the company Ann Beckwith-Smith and signed by Diana herself. “The Princess of Wales is truly grateful to Sergeant Plumb,” it reads. «Despite strikes of trams and buses, he took the time to participate in the birthday of William together with his motorcycle team. Unforgettable “.

In short, the memorabilia are on the counter: via the offers .

