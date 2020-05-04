“lady-diana-attempted-suicide-four-times,”-harry-and-william-“furious”

The torments of Lady Diana. According to the Sun , a documentary which will investigate the «ghosts» – interiors, but not only – who besieged the lamented princess, tragically died in the summer of 1997. “It will be titled” Being Me: Diana “and will retrace the life of Lady D “, writes the tabloid,” from complicated childhood to eating disorders , until unhappy marriage with Carlo “.

A reconstruction which – always according to the advances British – would bring to the surface a disturbing detail : «Diana four times has attempted suicide ». For now it is not clear either how, when or why, but whether the mission of the producers was to attract attention , can be considered successful: in fact, many have set their eyes on the documentary and now await updates .

The series is signed DSP , who used t testimonies of friends of Diana and period films , before the fatal crash in Paris. It is rumored that it could be broadcast by Netflix , but the indiscretion is not confirmed : indeed, it seems that the project has not yet been commissioned by the famous entertainment platform , which recently collaborated with Prince Harry to a voiceover .

The Duke of Sussex, in fact, will introduce an episode of « Thomas The Tank Engine », a cartoon that turns 75 years and to whom the prince is very fond . The new documentary could therefore break the relationship between him and Netflix ? If asked Sun , who – citing a source – states that «in an already complicated moment for the Windsor family, this series will disturb Harry and William, sending them on a rampage “.

One thing is certain: the English princes they will not be the only ones to get angry if someone should disrespect the memory of Diana.

READ ALSO

Harry becomes the protagonist of the cartoon he loved as a child

READ ALSO

Will Meghan Markle be Gwyneth Paltrow's new rival?