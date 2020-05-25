lady-gaga-after-the-lockdown:-“i-quit-smoking-and-would-also-like-to-give-up-alcohol”

“ I quit smoking and I love the idea of ​​doing the same with alcohol “. Lady Gaga , 34 years revealed, speaking at the Zane Apple Music Show Lowe to present his new album , Chromatica , out next 29 May. While recording it, the pop star smoked seamlessly. But «then, when we are done, I stopped suddenly . It was the strangest and most beautiful thing that could happen, as if this music had really healed me ». Giving up the call of cigarettes is often “really difficult”: “ I would sit on the veranda and smoke all day “. Yet Germanotta would like to continue the healthy journey by also giving up the bottle: “ I flirted with the idea of ​​becoming sober for the whole album, but I am not yet . Now I can take it out on myself every day because I keep drinking, or be alone happy to be still alive and keep going on and feeling pretty good. I'm pretty good … I'm perfectly imperfect “.

Bullied ex-teenager, victim of 19 years of sexual violence that no longer hides (“A woman must never be ashamed”), Lady Gaga in the past has also fought, and won, the battle against self-harm: “I said that I deliberately cut myself and that I had masochistic tendencies that were not healthy . But I think I've forgiven myself for all the ways I've punished myself in the past. I thought I didn't deserve beautiful things and happiness, but these behaviors are not effective and in reality they only make you feel worse, so I forgave myself, because I decided that I was human and this it made me feel better. “

Lady Gaga seems to have (re) found happiness even in love. After two broken engagements (the first with Taylor Kinney and the second with Christian Canino ) since last January she is linked to Michael Polsanky , 33 years old, graduated in mathematics and computer science from Harvard University, CEO of a San Francisco organization and committed in the social. The two, who are spending the quarantine together, seem to be serious . This is demonstrated by the social photos but also by the statements of the star, who recently called Michael “the love of my life” .

